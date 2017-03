An investigation is underway after a teen boy with autism was found bound and bruised in Philadelphia late Sunday morning.

Police say the 16-year-old boy was found on 41st and Ogden streets at 11:04 a.m. The teen was bound by his feet and had bruises around his wrist. He was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.