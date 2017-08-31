16-year-old Jordan Scott died after he and a friend were shot along a Norristown street Thursday. Family friends say it may have been over a social media fight. NBC10's Drew Smith reports.

An 18-year-old Norristown man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing in July a 16-year-old boy, whose family at the time believed the murder may have been the culmination of a social media argument.

Isaiah Freeman was taken into custody at a house on North Third Street in Philadelphia after information came in to police following a $1,000 reward offered this week.

Freeman allegedly shot Jordan Scott, also of Norristown, and another teenager about 6:30 p.m. July 6 in the 600 block of Chain Street, according to the criminal complaint against Freeman.

Scott died from multiple bullet wounds. The complaint alleges that Freeman fled in a car driven by William Wilson. It also alleges Wilson initially lied to police when first questioned about the shooting, but he eventually gave a full account of the shooting.

Freeman waited at the corner of a building with a .22-caliber handgun as the boys approached, according to the complaint.

In the hours after the shooting, Freeman asked Wilson to drive him to Philadelphia because Norristown was "hot," the complaint said.

Family members told NBC10 the day after the shooting that they had reason to believe Scott was gunned down over online verbal fighting.

A spokeswoman for the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said she could not discuss a motive, or any details beyond what is in the complaint.

"Beyond what is contained within that public document, I can’t comment on specifics of the investigation," she said.

