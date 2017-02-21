NJ Teacher Accused of Having Sex With Student

A South Jersey teacher was arrested for allegedly having sex with a high school student.

William Jacobs, 32, of Folsom, New Jersey is charged with official misconduct, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with a witness and obstruction.

Jacobs was a teacher at Buena Regional High School in Buena Vista Township. Investigators say Jacobs engaged in sexual relations with a 17-year-old female student at the school on more than one occasion between November, 2016 and January, 2017. Jacobs also allegedly told the girl not to cooperate with police when the investigation began.

Jacobs was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is currently lodged at the Broward County Correctional Facility pending extradition to New Jersey.

The Buena Regional School District is fully cooperating with the investigation.