SEPTA shuttled passengers along its Broad Street Line in South Philadelphia Wednesday morning as police investigated a person possibly being struck by a train.
A large emergency responder presence could be seen at the Tasker-Morris Station around 7:10 a.m.
The possibility of a person being struck at the Tasker-Morris Station caused SEPTA to suspend service in both directions from Walnut-Locust to AT&T Stations, SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern said.
SEPTA planned to shuttle passengers between the stations as police investigated.
