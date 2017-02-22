SEPTA Suspends Broad Street Line Subway in South Philadelphia | NBC 10 Philadelphia
SEPTA Suspends Broad Street Line Subway in South Philadelphia

Police activity at Tasker-Morris Station leads to shuttle busing

By Dan Stamm

    SEPTA shuttled passengers along its Broad Street Line in South Philadelphia Wednesday morning as police investigated a person possibly being struck by a train.

    A large emergency responder presence could be seen at the Tasker-Morris Station around 7:10 a.m.

    The possibility of a person being struck at the Tasker-Morris Station caused SEPTA to suspend service in both directions from Walnut-Locust to AT&T Stations, SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern said.

    SEPTA planned to shuttle passengers between the stations as police investigated.

