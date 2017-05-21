Man in Critical Condition After Officer Uses Taser: Police

A man is in the hospital following a confrontation with police in North Philadelphia early Sunday evening.

Investigators say 39th District officers responded to a report of a domestic assault on the 3100 block of North 24th Street shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived they approached an unidentified man and placed him under arrest. The man allegedly became combative and police were unable to handcuff him.

At least one of the officers used a taser on the man and he fell and became unresponsive, according to investigators. Police say the officers performed CPR on him until more responders arrived. The responders revived the man and transported him to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Northwest Detectives are investigating the incident.