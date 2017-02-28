NBC10/WCAU announced Tuesday that Tammie Souza will join NBC10’s First Alert Weather team as a meteorologist. Souza will begin the first week of March and can be seen evenings on NBC10 News at 5 and 11.

“Tammie’s engaging personality and passion for weather will be a great addition to the NBC10 First Alert Weather team,” said Anzio Williams, vice president of news for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Having covered many severe weather events, including blizzards, tornados, wildfires and hurricanes, her expertise will complement our weather team’s coverage in the Greater Philadelphia region.”

Souza comes to NBC10 from WFLD, FOX32 in Chicago where she has served as both the weekday morning and weekend meteorologist. She has also worked at NBC5 Chicago/WMAQ as the weekend meteorologist. Souza was named the first female chief meteorologist in Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida while at WTSP-CBS. Prior to that, she served as a chief meteorologist at WDJT-CBS in Milwaukee. Souza got her start at KHSL-CBS in Chico, California, as the morning and noon meteorologist.

Weather and science is a family affair for Souza. Her father worked for the space program, her sister is a broadcast meteorologist in Sacramento and her brother is a pilot for FedEx.

“Weather has been my passion since childhood,” said Souza. “I was hooked when my grandfather took me flying in a small plane and there was no turning back when I saw my first tornado. From storm chasing to blizzards to hurricanes, I’ve seen it all and have forecasted it all. Now, I’m excited for the next chapter in my life to unfold in Philadelphia, which is known for its various weather patterns. You get a little bit of everything – from record heat, to nor’easters, below-freezing temperatures and even tornadoes.”

During her career, Souza has been honored with 17 Emmy nominations and six awards for Best Weathercast, Best Science Report and Live Reporting. She was also honored by the Associated Press for a report on shipwreck diving in Lake Michigan which was done underwater on a 125-year-old shipwreck. The National Association of Black Journalists also recognized Souza with a national nomination for a story about fugitive slave ships on Lake Michigan.

A Pennsylvania native, Souza received her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Environmental Science from San Diego State University, and a Broadcast Meteorology Certification from Mississippi State University. She will complete work on her Master’s Degree in Applied Meteorology this summer. Souza holds both the prestigious AMS/CBM Certified Broadcast Meteorology Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society, and the NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. She served as the first female chairperson for the National AMS Broadcast Board. She is married to a teacher Greg and has an 8-year-old son named Caleb.

