Tymear Johnson (left) and Christopher Southerland face murder charges in the March 10 deadly shooting of Khisser Davis-Papther inside a takeout restaurant on W Hunting Park Avenue.

Two teenagers face murder charges in the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old inside a Nicetown neighborhood takeout restaurant last month.

The March 10 shooting inside the takeout restaurant on the 2000 block of W. Hunting Park Avenue left Khisser Davis-Papther in critical condition, Philadelphia Police said. The 13-year-old boy died nine days later at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. He was shot in the head.

An argument proceeded the deadly shooting, investigators said.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the two men. The video along with detective work helped police to zero in on Tymear Johnson, 19, and Christopher Southerland, 18.

Police nabbed Southerland, who lives just blocks from the shooting scene on March and charged him with murder. On Sunday they charged Johnson, the suspected gunman, with murder and related offenses.

Both suspects remained jailed Monday without bail.

