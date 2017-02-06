After more than a week that saw the Asali family being sent back to the Middle East from Philadelphia after President Donald Trump' s travel ban, the Syrian travelers reunited with family from the Lehigh Valley at JFK Airport Monday morning.

After a grueling 16-hour trip that took them from Damascus to Beirut and then to Abu Dhabi, the Asali family finally reunited with relatives at John F Kennedy airport in New York.

“I’m so excited to see my brother again,” said Matthew Asali after landing at JFK. “It was unhuman (sic) what happened to us.”

The tearful reunion came after more than a week of legal wrangling. Immigration attorneys in Philadelphia worked closely with the American Civil Liberties Union and Rep. Charlie Dent (R-15) to secure the proper documentation needed to bring six family members back to the United States after they were denied entry to Philadelphia last weekend. Asali Family Arrives in U.S.

It took approximately 13 years for the Asalis to get visas, passports and pass security clearances. The legal documentation was in order in December and the only left to do was board a flight bound for Pennsylvania.

But upon arriving on U.S. soil, the family was greeted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, who told them they could either leave on the same plane as they arrived or stay and be arrested.

Their deportation came as a shock to the family in Allentown, who have been in the U.S. for close to 30 years and are American citizens. The Assalis - who changed the spelling of their last name during immigration - purchased a home for them and planned to reunite as early as December.

But their relatives decided to postpone the trip until January because they wanted to spend the holidays with loved ones in Syria. They are Orthodox Christian.

“This family did it the right way,” Dent said. “They played by the rules.”

Dent’s office was instrumental in securing their return to the United States, immigration lawyers said. The congressman first heard about their plight from his own son, who urged him via text to jump into action after hearing news that the family had been denied entry into the United States.

“By the time I called the White House … and we started figuring things out, the family had already been returned,” he said. “We’ve been working on it ever since.”

Monday’s reunion was filled with hugs, tears and even a small Liberty Bell. The token was presented to the Asalis by head legal counsel Joseph Hohenstein and immigration attorney Jonathan Grode.

“This is a symbol of liberty in the United States,” Hohenstein said.

“If you just ring the bell, we will come,” Grode added before the family boarded a private bus headed to Allentown.