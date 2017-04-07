Allentown Syrian Family Fears Fall Out From Air Strikes

The Assali family has lived in the region for more than 25 years and recently welcomed more relatives from Damascus.

A local family is reeling after Thursday night’s missile attack on a Syrian air base.

President Trump ordered the strikes in response to a deadly chemical attack against civilians earlier this week by Syrian President Bashar Assad. But the tit for tat has raised concerns among Syrian immigrants living in the region who worry for their relatives caught in the crossfire.

When Allentown resident Sarmad Assali first heard about the missile launch, her heart sank.

“I was in shock,” she said. “When I saw it on TV, I was very, very angry and concerned.”

Philadelphia Area Reactions to Syria Strikes

We are hearing from residents with ties to Syria regarding Thursday's deadly airstrikes. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Assali has lived in the region for more than 25 years and recently welcomed more relatives from Damascus. The reunion made national headlines after the family was denied entry into Philadelphia following President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

After weeks of legal wrangling, the Asalis from Syria were reunited with the Assalis from Allentown. The spelling discrepancy is due to a slight name change during immigration.

Just when the family thought they could move on with their new life in North America, a proverbial bomb was dropped.

“Two months ago, [Trump] wasn’t going to let refugees into the country,” Assali said.

“I don’t know about what change of heart he had, but he rushes into orders without going through the right channels. It’s hurting a lot of people here and in our homeland.”

Assad's office called the U.S. missile strike "reckless" and "irresponsible." The Syrian military said at least seven people were killed and nine wounded in the strike.