Man and Woman Found Dead in Bedroom of Delaware Home

An investigation is underway after a man and woman were both found dead in the bedroom of a Bear, Delaware home on Tuesday.



Officers was dispatched to the unit block of Vincent Lane to check on the welfare of the New Castle County homeowner. When they arrived, police found the bodies of the two victims inside the room.

Investigators say there was no forced entry and no evidence suggesting a third person was involved. They also said there is no perceived threat to the community.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or a cause of death. They continue to investigate.





