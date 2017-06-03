Oh, 57, is back home recovering while police search for his attacker and would-be robber.

David Oh, an at-large Republican from Southwest Philadelphia, is still pondering exactly what happened when he was attacked earlier this week.

Wounded Philadelphia Councilman: 'Did You Just Stab Me?'

A young man who police believe may be homeless is being sought in connection to the stabbing and attempted robbery of Philadelphia Councilman David Oh earlier in the week.

Shawn Yarbary, 24, is a suspect in the attack Wednesday night outside Oh's home in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Oh was briefly hospitalized after he suffered a knife wound to his side, but the Republican at-large councilman was back at work less than 48 hours after the injury.

David Oh is seen with his family members while at the hospital.

Photo credit: Family of David Oh

"Police have obtained a warrant for that suspect and he is now considered a fugitive," Lt. John Walker of Southwest Detectives said. Officers raided a house in the neighborhood late Friday, but Yarbary remained on the loose Saturday morning.

Oh expressed frustration about how to address violence in the city Thursday in an interview with NBC10.

"It is a frustration ... how to address the violence, and the causes of the violence," Oh said from his home.