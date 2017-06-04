Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder in Stabbing of Councilman Oh

Police arrested a man accused of stabbing Philadelphia councilman at-large David Oh. The suspect's lawyer claims his client is innocent however. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal has the details.

Arrest Made in Stabbing of Councilman David Oh

A 24-year-old man is facing six criminal counts in the Wednesday night stabbing of Philadelphia Councilman David Oh.

Shawn Yarbray was charged Sunday morning with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, possessing a weapon, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Bail was set at 10 percent of $750,000.

Oh was stabbed earlier this week in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia while returning home. He underwent surgery that same night and was back at work in fewer than 48 hours.

Yarbray surrendered to police just three days later. His lawyers maintain Yarbray does not know who Oh is and did not stab the councilmember.

Yarbray is scheduled to return to court June 19.