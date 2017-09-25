Police arrested a man accused of mocking and attacking a person with cerebral palsy outside a 7-11 in West Chester. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

A man who was caught on video mocking and sucker-punching a person with cerebral palsy outside a West Chester, Pennsylvania 7-Eleven store in May pleaded guilty to simple assault.

Barry Robert Baker, 29, of Georgetown, Delaware entered his plea Monday. Baker's attorney said his client is sorry for what happened and wants to move on with his life.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Baker, who previously lived in Coatesville but now lives in Georgetown, Delaware, was with his friends at a 7-Eleven store on 200 South High Street in West Chester back on May 10 around 2:30 a.m. At the same time a 22-year-old man with cerebral palsy drove into the parking lot of the store and parked his vehicle. As he got out and went into the 7-Eleven, Baker began making fun of him and mocking how he walked. When the victim got back out of the store, Baker mocked him again and began to imitate how he moved.



As the victim stood in front of his vehicle, Baker sucker-punched him in the face. He then fled around the corner of the store. The entire ordeal was captured on surveillance video.

"The defendant’s actions in this case are appalling," West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn said. "You wonder what would make an individual treat somebody like that."

The victim called police and Baker was later charged with simple assault and other related offenses. Officials say he disappeared however after he was freed on $25,000 bail.



On May 22, Hogan announced active bench warrants for Baker for violating parole and failing to appear for a separate domestic relations matter.

A $5,000 reward for Baker's arrest was announced. Police later tracked Baker to a hotel in Uwchlan Township on June 5 where they took him into custody without incident.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said others helped Baker while he was on the run. Baker's fiancée Denise Schmidt was arrested on June 27 for allegedly hindering his apprehension when he first went missing after being released on bail. Police also say she paid for Baker's hotel and a pre-paid phone.

Baker's father, Barry Baker Sr., was also arrested on June 27 as a result of a countywide drug bust operation in Chester County dubbed "Operation Wildfire."

During the eight-week operation, multiple law enforcement agencies arrested alleged heroin, OxyContin, Percocet, Vicodin, morphine, MDMA, diazepam, Xanax, crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine dealers in every region of Chester County. Officials say Baker Sr. sold morphine.

“So while his son was beating up a man with a disability, Barry Baker Sr. was selling us morphine,” Hogan said. “It’s a heck of a family.”