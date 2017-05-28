Woman Slashed in Face on Subway in Midtown: Police

A woman was slashed in the face Sunday by another woman on a subway in midtown, police said.

The victim had a 3-year-old child with her when she was attacked, the NYPD said. The child wasn't hurt.

A woman got on the train and started arguing with the victim while the train was moving, police said. The woman then slashed the victim, police said.

The attacker got off at Grand Central and ran off, police said. Police were searching for her.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, police said. She was expected to survive her injuries.