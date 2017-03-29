A student aide was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to a middle school in Delaware County.

The 32-year-old man was found with a gun at Drexel Hill Middle School Wednesday, according to Upper Darby Police. Officials say the weapon was a Glock with 17 live rounds and two additional clips. The man is charged with possession of a firearm on school property. Police have not yet released his identity.

The man was not an employee of the Upper Darby School District but instead worked for Staffing Plus, according to officials. He aids a special needs student at Drexel Hill Middle School.

Police are holding a press conference on the man’s arrest. It’s scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Upper Darby Township Police Department.