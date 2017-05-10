Police say street racing on Black Horse Pike in Monroe Township, New Jersey led to a crash that killed one person and injured two others Tuesday night. SkyForce10 was above the scene. (Published 58 minutes ago)

Police say street racing may have caused a crash on Black Horse Pike that killed a man and injured two others.

A 26-year-old man was driving a Subaru Impreza east on South Black Horse Pike in Monroe Township, New Jersey Tuesday night. At the same time, Matthew Anderson, 33, of Pemberton, New Jersey, was driving a 2007 Nissan Murano west on South Black Horse Pike. Investigators say Anderson tried to turn left into the driveway of K&J Fencing, located on 3597 South Black Horse Pike, when his vehicle was struck by the front of the Subaru.



The impact caused Anderson’s vehicle to rotate until it came to a final stop about 116 feet away. Anderson was extricated by responding rescuers but died from his injuries.

Police say two passengers inside the Subaru suffered lower leg injuries. They have not yet revealed their conditions.

A witness who was riding a motorcycle at the time of the crash told police he saw the driver of the Subaru racing another vehicle moments before the accident. The witness claimed the Subaru passed his motorcycle at a speed that appeared to be greater than 100 miles per hour.

Police say charges in the crash are pending. They continue to investigate.