Strawberry Kit Kats and BBQ PayDays? Weird Candy Flavors Heading Your Way | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Lunch Break

A little mind candy for the middle of your day

Strawberry Kit Kats and BBQ PayDays? Weird Candy Flavors Heading Your Way

The flavors are inspired by popular summer destinations

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Courtesy The Hershey Company
    Hershey's is coming out with a limited-edition line of candies inspired by popular summer destinations in the United States.

    Hershey's is debuting a new line of candy that involves barbecue, key-lime pie, cheesecake and other foodie favorites, Today reported.

    The Pennsylvania-based candy company announced this week that it is rolling out a "Flavors of America" line of limited edition candies and chocolate bars inspired by popular summer destinations. Some of the places inspiring the flavors include New York, Florida and California.

    Wild Food Crazes: Unicorn Frappuccino and Sushi Donut

    [NATL] Wildest Food Crazes: Unicorn Frappuccino

    The new chocolate bar choices include strawberry-flavored Kit Kats, cheery cheesecake Hershey’s bars and BBQ-flavored PayDay bars. Honey-roasted Reese’s peanut-butter cups are also included in the mix, along with coconut-almond Hershey’s kisses and key-lime pie and orange cream pop Twizzlers.

    Get More at Today
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices