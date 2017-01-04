Police Investigate Sudden Death of 8-Year-Old Girl on New Year's Eve in Camden County | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Police Investigate Sudden Death of 8-Year-Old Girl on New Year's Eve in Camden County

Investigators have not yet revealed a cause of death.

By David Chang

    Police are investigating the sudden death of an 8-year-old girl in Stratford, New Jersey on New Year’s Eve.

    Stratford Police responded to a 911 call on Union Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived they found an unresponsive 8-year-old girl. The girl was taken to Kennedy Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m.

    Investigators say only the girl’s family members were at the home at the time. They have not yet revealed a cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

