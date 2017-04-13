$2,000 worth of power tools were stolen off a job site of the Philadelphia Community Corps. NBC10's Brandon Hudson reports how the theft is not just hurting the organization the tools belonged to.

Philly Non-Profit That Cleans Up City Blight Has Tools Stolen

Philadelphia Community Corps, a non-profit career development center has been robbed of its power tools.

The organization helps young people aged 18-24 get job training and helps rebuild blighted neighborhoods by renovating and deconstructing vacant buildings.

The director of the non-profit noticed tools and a generator missing when he stepped foot onto the job site on 52nd and Haverford Thursday morning.

At first glance he thought workers from the night before didn’t put things away until he realized the West Philadelphia job site had been burglarized.

Greg Trainor tells NBC10 that all power tools used in the demolition were stolen, over $2,000 worth of tools and a generator.

Now workers must finish the demolition project in two weeks, using only hand tools.

“This is really hurts their chances of hiring more people,” Trainor said.

Philadelphia Community Corps is asking for donations to help replace the tools while police investigate the theft.