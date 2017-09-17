Stay Out of the Water: Dangerous Rip Currents at the Shore

Sorry, would-be swimmers: dangerous rip currents at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches this weekend have made it dangerous to go in the water on the last weekend of the summer.

Surf could be as high as 3 to six feet this weekend with a high risk of rip currents, thanks to Hurricane Jose brushing by the East Coast.

Add to that the fact that many beaches have limited lifeguards post-Labor Day, and that makes for hazardous conditions. First Alert Meteorologist Krystal Klei made it clear: Stay out of the water.

Saturday, two people had to be rescued from heavy surf in Wildwood. A man and woman were found clinging to a child's boogie board after being sucked out by a rip current, authorities said.

Rip currents are powerful channels of fast-moving water that are often found along the coasts -- but can even be found in the Great Lakes. They kill as many as 100 people every year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

They can move as fast as eight feet per second, NOAA said. That's faster than an Olympic swimmer.

If caught in a rip current, experts say not to try to fight back to shore. Most rip current victims are at risk of drowning due to fatigue.

Instead, swim parallel to shore and swim back at an angle.