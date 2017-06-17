Woman Stabs Woman in North Philadelphia

Police say a woman stabbed another woman in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. The victim is expected to survive. (Published 44 minutes ago)

A woman is recovering after she was stabbed by another woman in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

The 27-year-old woman was on the 2500 block of N. 7th Street when the female suspect stabbed her once in the lower back before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in stable condition. Police have not released a detailed description of the suspect but say she was wearing a white t-shirt and black tights.

If you have any information on the stabbing, please call Philadelphia Police.