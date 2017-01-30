A boiler explosion caused the closure of a Delaware County Catholic school and church Monday morning.

A malfunction caused the boiler to explode inside Saint John Neumann Church on Highland Avenue in Haverford, Pennsylvania just before 6 a.m., said Haverford Township police.

The blast caused minor building damage but luckily didn’t hurt anyone, said police. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead you could see some windows of the building on the lawn outside the school building. It wasn't clear what caused the windows to become dislodged.

PECO crews responded to the scene and secured gas and electric service, said PECO.

The incident caused the connecting Ss. Colman-John Neumann School to be closed due to a lack of heat, said police.

No word yet how long it will take to get repairs made so that the church and school can open again.