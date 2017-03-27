Police Respond to Barricade Situation in Spring Garden

Police are gathered outside of a building in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia for a barricade situation.

Officials received a 911 call from a man stating he heard gunshots from inside a building on the 100 block of Spring Garden Street at 6:07 p.m. Monday. Police arrived at the scene and say a person is barricaded inside the building.

So far no injuries have been reported.

I-95 North was closed at Exit 20 as well as the Columbus Boulevard on ramp due to the barricade while I-676 East approaching I-95 was also closed. They were later reopened.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.