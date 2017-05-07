3 Girls Struck by Vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia

Three children are in the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday evening.

A 9-year-old girl, 10-year-old girl and 5-year-old girl were walking on the 2000 block of S. 60th Street at 6:01 p.m. when they were struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on 60th Street.

All three children were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The 9-year-old is in critical condition while the other two victims are stable.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and no arrests have been made at this time. They continue to investigate.