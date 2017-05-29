The death of a baby in Southwest Philadelphia has been ruled a homicide and a man is in custody.

The 6-week-old baby was found bleeding from his nose inside a second floor apartment on the 5800 block of Willows Avenue Friday around 12:45 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.

On Monday, police determined the baby died from multiple traumatic injuries and his death was ruled a homicide. A 31-year-old man was also arrested in connection to the child’s death. Police have not yet revealed the man’s identity or the specific charges against him.