Man Sucks 5-Year-Old Boy's Fingers at Park: Police

Police are searching for a man accused of sucking a young boy’s fingers at a park.

Investigators say the 5-year-old boy was visiting the Northampton Township Municipal Park on Hatboro Road in Southampton, Pennsylvania Saturday with his parents when he was approached by a man approximately 75-years-of age.

The man was sitting at a picnic table adjacent to the boy and his family and began interacting with the child, according to police. He then allegedly began licking and sucking food residue from the boy’s fingers before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male with gray hair driving a white SUV. If you have any information on the incident, please call Northampton Township Police and ask for Detective Gross at 215-322-6111.