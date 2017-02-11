Woman Sitting in Parked Car Dies in South Philly Hit-and-Run

A woman who was sitting inside a parked car died from her injuries after the vehicle was struck by a driver who fled the scene on foot in South Philadelphia, according to police.

Investigators say the unidentified man in his 60s was driving a 2014 silver Honda Accord around 3 p.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of S. 13th Street. He then lost control of the vehicle and struck four parked cars, including a silver Fiat 500, police said.

A 56-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified, was inside the Fiat and suffered injuries in the crash. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m.

The man then allegedly fled the scene on foot but was later arrested Saturday night and taken into custody. Charges against him are pending.