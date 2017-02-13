Man Charged in Deadly South Philly Hit-and-Run

A woman sitting inside a parked vehicle died from her injuries after a driver struck her car and then fled the scene on foot, according to police. The crash occurred Saturday afternoon in South Philadelphia.

Anthony Russino, 59, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, accident involving death, DUI and tampering with evidence.

Police say Russino was driving a 2014 Silver Honda Accord northbound on the 1800 block of S. 13th Street Saturday shortly after 3 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle. Russino crashed into four parked vehicles, including a 2012 Silver Fiat 500. Caroline Morgan, 56, was sitting inside the Fiat at the time of the crash and was injured in the incident. She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where she died from her injuries at 4:36 p.m. Saturday. Morgan was the only person inside the unattended vehicles at the time.

Russino allegedly got out of his Accord and tried to take off his license plate. He then fled the scene on foot, police said. He was later arrested Saturday night.