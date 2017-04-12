A Wyncote, Pennsylvania man filed a lawsuit against the South Philadelphia bar Paddy Whacks after claiming a bartender threw a glass at his face, leaving him bloodied and with permanent scars. NBC10's Keith Jones spoke to the man and reached out to the bar.

A Pennsylvania man is suing a South Philadelphia bar after claiming a bartender threw a glass at his face, leaving him bloody and scarred for life.

Zachary Kleinpeter, 26, of Wyncote, told NBC10 the incident took place at the Paddy Whacks Irish Sports Pub on South Street back on December 2.

Kleinpeter, who is studying to be a Physician Assistant, said he was with his family and longtime friends at the bar. Kleinpeter ordered a second round of drinks but was ignored by the bartender, according to the lawsuit. When Kleinpeter tried to get his attention, the bartender allegedly began cursing and yelling at him. Kleinpeter claims he remained calm as the bartender continued shouting at him. The bartender then allegedly threw an empty glass at Kleinpeter, striking him in the face, before fleeing the bar.

“It hit my top teeth the worst and my nose,” Kleinpeter said. “It shattered like across my face.”

The lawsuit states Kleinpeter suffered severe cuts on his face, forehead, eyes, nose, teeth and mouth and was temporarily blinded by shards of glass and blood streaming from his open wounds.

After Kleinpeter’s friends and family alerted the manager, they were told that the bartender was not an employee at the bar even though he was working that night, according to the lawsuit. Kleinpeter says he still doesn’t know the bartender’s name and he’s listed as “John Doe” in the lawsuit.

Kleinpeter was taken to the hospital and treated for severe lacerations, a cracked jaw and displaced teeth. He says he had to get 20 stitches, has permanent scars and has been battling depression since the incident.

“Every time I wake up in the morning I just have to look into the mirror,” Kleinpeter said. “I see all these scars and I’m just like, it brings me back to that moment. I’m just like, ‘Why did this even happen?’”

Kleinpeter filed a lawsuit against Paddy Whacks seeking more than $50,000 in damages. The lawsuit accuses the bar of refusing to help Kleinpeter track down the bartender who threw the glass. It also states that the bar’s surveillance video wasn’t working the night of the incident.

NBC10 reached out to the manager of Paddy Whacks for comment but we have not yet heard a response.

“I just hope that in the end Paddy Whacks can just take responsibility for their actions,” Kleinpeter said. “I just hope that this doesn’t happen to any of their patrons that come in.”