NJ Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sexually Assaulting 2 Girls

A South Jersey gymnastics coach is accused of sexually assaulting two underage girls.

Joseph Catrambone, 29, of Deptford Township, is accused of sexually assaulting one victim in October, 2016 and the second victim on March 23 and March 24 of this year. Investigators say all three assaults occurred at South Coast Gymnastics in Williamstown, New Jersey where Catrambone worked as a gymnastics coach. Both victims are under the age of 13, officials said.

Catrambone is charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of simple assault against one of the victims.

Catrambone was arrested Monday and is being held without bail pending a detention hearing.

If you have any further information on Catrambone’s interaction with children, please call Detective Gregory Malesich of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s office at 856-384-5626 or Monroe Police Detective K. Bielski at 856-728-9800, ext. 516.



