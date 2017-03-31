One woman was killed and one man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a double stabbing in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood, according to Philadelphia police.

Police responded to a home in the 1500 block of South 19th Street shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the 63-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. The 67-year-old male was stabbed once in the neck and once in his chest.

The victims were found by their son, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing, according to police.

