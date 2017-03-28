A West Philadelphia father was in critical condition Tuesday after police say he was shot while confronting men who he believes robbed his 15-year-old son. NBC10’s Katy Zachry reports.

Father Shot While Standing Up for Son After Robbery: Police

A father standing up for his teenage son after gunmen robbed the boy wound up shot in the face overnight.

Just after 2 a.m., Philadelphia Police officers heard gunshots coming from the area of 62nd and Market streets in West Philadelphia, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"They found a 37-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to his face," Small said.

Police rushed the father to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where doctors listed him in critical condition but expected him to survive, Small said.

The father approached the gunmen because he thought the men had robbed his 15-year-old son at gunpoint of around $40 a couple hours earlier, investigators said. One of the men then fired at least nine shots at the dad.

Police cameras captured the gunman running away on Market Street.

Besides the shooting, investigators searched for clues in the robbery.