Son Faces Murder Charges in NJ Woman's Death: Prosecutor

Police have charged a man with murder following the suspicious death of a 69-year-old woman found dead inside her apartment, a spokesperson for the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Micahel Metro, the woman's son, has been charged with murder. He is currently in custody and being treated at the Jersey City Medical Center.

There were reports that a person had jumped from the building at the corner of East 50th Street and Avenue E Saturday. Neighbors initially believed it was a tragic New Year's accident when they spotted Michael Metro bloodied and bruised, lying in the courtyard of the Bayonne public housing complex.

"Honestly thought he fell off the gate truthfully until I looked up and saw the window open," said neighbor Aailiyah Ingram. "I heard a thump, looked out, head a man screaming for help. He was lying on the ground."

Some people called 911. Neighbor Francisco Batista came to his aid. He said he climbed a fence and saw him lying on the ground until police arrived.

Officers broke through the front door of Metro's third floor apartment, where they discovered the body of his 69-year-old mother, Cathy Metro. A neighbor who spoke with News 4 under the condition of anonymity said she is shocked.

"I asked a police officer 'is she okay?' because he lives with his mother," she said. "He looked at me and was like, 'No, she's not. He killed her.'"

Sources told News 4 that housing authority had issued a restraining order to keep him off the property, despite neighbors claims that her son always appeared to be well-mannered.