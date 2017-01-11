A New Jersey police officer is accused of firing his gun during an argument with his girlfriend. NBC10's Drew Smith has the details on the other allegations against the Somers Point police officer who has been suspended without pay. (Published 37 minutes ago)

A Somers Point Police officer is accused of attacking his girlfriend, illegally using his badge to get into her hotel room, firing a gun during an argument with her and retaliating against a fellow officer who was a witness in a case against him.

Officer Samuel Clerico, 49, of Egg Harbor Township was indicted Tuesday on nine criminal counts after being charged with official misconduct, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, witness tampering and other related offenses.

Clerico was arrested three times in connection to four alleged incidents between December, 2015 and September, 2016.

Investigators say the first incident occurred on December 15, 2015 in Absecon, New Jersey. Clerico illegally used his police badge to get inside a hotel room where his girlfriend was staying, officials said. The next day Clerico allegedly fired his police weapon while arguing with the woman in Egg Harbor Township.

Only two days later on December 18, 2015, Clerico allegedly retaliated against a Somers Point Police Sergeant who was a witness in the case in Linwood, New Jersey.

Officials say the latest incident occurred on September 19, 2016 in Egg Harbor Township. Clerico allegedly attacked his girlfriend and tried to get her to recant the statement she made to police about the December 16, 2015 incident.

Clerico is currently suspended without pay as the investigation continues.