Old social media postings could play a role in the case against a woman accused of helping her boyfriend kill her adopted daughter in a rape and murder fantasy.

Sara Packer and her boyfriend Jacob Sullivan are both in jail and awaiting a preliminary hearing in the rape and murder of Grace Packer, 14. The couple allegedly beat, raped and killed Grace in their rented home in Quakertown last year and left her in the attic for months before eventually dumping her body in a wooded area of Luzerne County, according to authorities. They were arrested earlier this month and charged with criminal homicide, rape, kidnapping and other related offenses.

As the investigation into Grace’s murder continues, NBC10 obtained Sara Packer’s old posts on social media. In one long entry, posted by Packer in September of 2009, she talks about Grace, Grace’s brother, and two other foster children. She complains that one of the children ran away. She also wrote that after she called police the child was “nice and safe in the psych ward for a couple of days.”

“It is disturbing to me,” said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub who is leading the murder case against Packer. “We’re going to go wherever the evidence leads. Believe me we’re taking a look at her entire social media presence.”

Weintraub would not confirm whether or not the social media postings are part of the case. He told NBC10 forensic investigators are still looking at the couple’s phones.

“We are leaving no stone unturned,” he said.

Sara Packer was suspended from her job as a case supervisor with the Northampton County Child, Youth and Family Office in January of 2010. She was then fired from the job in April, 2010. Around the same time a criminal case was opened against David Packer, Sara's husband at the time. David Packer later pleaded guilty to sexually abusing Grace when she was 9 as well as another foster child.

Sara Packer appeared to be addressing those events in her social media postings. On January 19, 2010 she wrote that she lost everything in the span of four days and made mentions of tears and sobbing. Sources told NBC10 Grace and her brother were briefly taken from the Packer home at the time. On January 26, 2010 Sara Packer wrote, “It’s been one week…I miss them more than I have the words to express.”

In July of 2011, Sara Packer answered in a Facebook quiz that “money and my lack of it” got on her nerves. Five years later she continued to cash her daughter’s social security checks after her murder, according to investigators.

Sara Packer had 30 foster children placed in her care. In some of her social media posts, she mentions another foster child who was in her care at the time. Law enforcement sources told NBC10 that child has not been tracked down. Weintraub says many agencies are currently working on the case.