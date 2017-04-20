Soccer Coach Impregnates Teen Looking for Money: Philadelphia Police | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Soccer Coach Impregnates Teen Looking for Money: Philadelphia Police

By Dan Stamm

    Philadelphia Police
    Francisco Prado-Contreras

    Philadelphia police accused a soccer coach of fathering a child with a teenager who came to him for a job.

    Philadelphia police announced statutory rape charges Thursday against Francisco Prado-Contreras of South Street.

    DHS alert police to the report of a 15-year-old girl with a 7-month-old child who could belong to Prado-Contreras, police said.

    Prado-Contreras was a family friend of the girl’s and coached her soccer team, police said.

    She came to him in September 2015 asking for a job helping him clean houses, investigators said. Instead of offering the girl a job, Prado-Contreras had sex with the girl on five occasions, giving the girl money each time, police said.

    The girl learned of her pregnancy about a month later, police said.

    It was unclear if Prado-Contreras had a lawyer who could comment on the accusations.

