Philadelphia police accused a soccer coach of fathering a child with a teenager who came to him for a job.

Philadelphia police announced statutory rape charges Thursday against Francisco Prado-Contreras of South Street.

DHS alert police to the report of a 15-year-old girl with a 7-month-old child who could belong to Prado-Contreras, police said.

Prado-Contreras was a family friend of the girl’s and coached her soccer team, police said.

She came to him in September 2015 asking for a job helping him clean houses, investigators said. Instead of offering the girl a job, Prado-Contreras had sex with the girl on five occasions, giving the girl money each time, police said.

The girl learned of her pregnancy about a month later, police said.

It was unclear if Prado-Contreras had a lawyer who could comment on the accusations.