Snow Totals in Your Neighborhood

The snow is starting to move out of our area. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley has the snow totals for our region. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Snow fell across the region Saturday. Take a look at the snow totals across the area. This article will be updated with the latest totals as we get them from the National Weather Service.

DELAWARE

Kent County

Dover - 3.5 inches

Frederica - 2.9 inches

Harrington - 2.4 inches

Smyrna - 6.0 inches

Woodside - 7.0 inches

New Castle County

Blackbird - 4.0 inches

Claymont - 2.1 inches

Glasgow - 2.0 inches

Greenville - 2.1 inches

Hockessin - 1.8 inches

Newark - 2.9 inches

New Castle - 2.1 inches

Port Penn - 2.8 inches

Prices Corner - 2.2 inches

Talley Brook - 1.5 inches

White Clay Creek - 1.7 inches

Sussex County

Bethany Beach - 7.1 inches

Bridgeville - 4.6 inches

Delmar - 7.5 inches

Ellendale - 4.9 inches

Gumboro - 8.4 inches

Laurel - 7.5 inches

Lewes - 10.0 inches

Milton - 6.0 inches

Nassau - 3.7 inches

Ocean View - 13.0 inches

Seaford - 4.5 inches

Selbyville - 9.6 inches

Stockley - 5.9 inches

NEW JERSEY

Atlantic County

Absecon - 6.5 inches

Atlantic City - 2.8 inches

Bargaintown - 6.5 inches

Buena Vista Township - 7.5 inches

Collings Lakes - 6.0 inches

Egg Harbor Township - 6.5 inches

Estell Manor - 8.7 inches

Galloway Township - 7.0 inches

Hammonton - 7.8 inches

Mays Landing - 6.5 inches

Pinehurst - 2.0 inches

Pleasantville - 6.0 inches

Burlington County

Bordentown - 4.5 inches

Burlington Township - 5.5 inches

Cinnaminson - 2.1 inches

Crosswicks - 5.7 inches

Eastampton Township - 5.0 inches

Florence - 5.8 inches

Moorestown - 5.5 inches

Mount Holly - 4.5 inches

Tabernacle - 5.0 inches

Camden County

Blackwood - 5.0 inches

Gloucester Township - 6.0 inches

Haddon Heights - 6.5 inches

Lindenwold - 5.5 inches

Somerdale - 5.0 inches

Cape May County

Belleplain - 3.8 inches

Cape May Court House - 6.0 inches

Cape May Harbor - 7.5 inches

Erma - 6.0 inches

Goshen - 5.0 inches

Green Creek - 7.3 inches

Ocean City - 3.0 inches

Seaville - 6.0 inches

Stone Harbor - 6.5 inches

Cumberland County

Bridgeton - 4.0 inches

Cedarville - 4.5 inches

Newport - 5.5 inches

Vineland - 4.5 inches

Upper Deerfield Township - 4.0 inches

Gloucester County

Malaga - 7.0 inches

Mantua - 6.5 inches

Mullica Hill - 6.0 inches

Pitman - 3.0 inches

Sewell - 5.0 inches

Washington Township - 5.8 inches

Williamstown - 4.2 inches

Mercer County

Ewing - 2.5 inches

Harts Corner - 3.0 inches

Lawrence Township - 4.0 inches

Princeton - 5.0 inches

Trenton - 5.0 inches

Yardville - 5.5 inches

Ocean County

Beach Haven - 5.0 inches

Brick Township - 4.3 inches

Jackson Township - 2.7 inches

Manahawkin - 5.0 inches

Toms River - 5.5 inches

PENNSYLVANIA

Bucks County

Hilltown Township - 1.5 inches

Lower Makefield Township - 4.9 inches

Newtown - 1.8 inches

West Rockhill Township - 1.8 inches

Chester County

Downingtown - 1.8 inches

East Nantmeal - 1.5 inches

Elverson - 1.8 inches

West Chester - 1.2 inches

Delaware County

Chadds Ford - 3.0 inches

Garnet Valley - 2.3 inches

Lansdowne - 2.9 inches

Media - 2.0 inches

Norwood - 3.0 inches

Ridley Park - 4.5 inches

Wayne - 2.2 inches

Montgomery County

Abington - 2.5 inches

Ambler - 1.6 inches

Collegeville - 1.2 inches

Graterford - 1.2 inches

Green Lane - 2.0 inches

Horsham - 2.5 inches

Huntingdon Valley - 2.8 inches

Montgomeryville - 2.1 inches

Royersford - 1.0 inches

Wynnewood - 3.0 inches

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia - 3.8 inches