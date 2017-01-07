Snow Totals in Your Neighborhood | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Snow Totals in Your Neighborhood

This article will be updated with the latest totals as we get them from the National Weather Service.

By NBC10 Staff

    Snow fell across the region Saturday. Take a look at the snow totals across the area. This article will be updated with the latest totals as we get them from the National Weather Service. 

    DELAWARE

    Kent County

    Dover - 3.5 inches

    Frederica - 2.9 inches

    Harrington - 2.4 inches

    Smyrna - 6.0 inches

    Woodside - 7.0 inches

    New Castle County

    Blackbird - 4.0 inches

    Claymont - 2.1 inches

    Glasgow - 2.0 inches

    Greenville - 2.1 inches

    Hockessin - 1.8 inches

    Newark - 2.9 inches

    New Castle - 2.1 inches

    Port Penn - 2.8 inches

    Prices Corner - 2.2 inches

    Talley Brook - 1.5 inches

    White Clay Creek - 1.7 inches

    Sussex County

    Bethany Beach - 7.1 inches

    Bridgeville - 4.6 inches

    Delmar - 7.5 inches

    Ellendale - 4.9 inches

    Gumboro - 8.4 inches

    Laurel - 7.5 inches

    Lewes - 10.0 inches

    Milton - 6.0 inches

    Nassau - 3.7 inches

    Ocean View - 13.0 inches

    Seaford - 4.5 inches

    Selbyville - 9.6 inches

    Stockley - 5.9 inches

    NEW JERSEY

    Atlantic County

    Absecon - 6.5 inches

    Atlantic City - 2.8 inches

    Bargaintown - 6.5 inches

    Buena Vista Township - 7.5 inches

    Collings Lakes - 6.0 inches

    Egg Harbor Township - 6.5 inches

    Estell Manor - 8.7 inches

    Galloway Township - 7.0 inches

    Hammonton - 7.8 inches

    Mays Landing - 6.5 inches

    Pinehurst - 2.0 inches

    Pleasantville - 6.0 inches

    Burlington County

    Bordentown - 4.5 inches

    Burlington Township - 5.5 inches

    Cinnaminson - 2.1 inches

    Crosswicks - 5.7 inches

    Eastampton Township - 5.0 inches

    Florence - 5.8 inches

    Moorestown - 5.5 inches

    Mount Holly - 4.5 inches

    Tabernacle - 5.0 inches

    Camden County

    Blackwood - 5.0 inches

    Gloucester Township - 6.0 inches

    Haddon Heights - 6.5 inches

    Lindenwold - 5.5 inches

    Somerdale - 5.0 inches

    Cape May County

    Belleplain - 3.8 inches

    Cape May Court House - 6.0 inches

    Cape May Harbor - 7.5 inches

    Erma - 6.0 inches

    Goshen - 5.0 inches

    Green Creek - 7.3 inches

    Ocean City - 3.0 inches

    Seaville - 6.0 inches

    Stone Harbor - 6.5 inches

    Cumberland County

    Bridgeton - 4.0 inches

    Cedarville - 4.5 inches

    Newport - 5.5 inches

    Vineland - 4.5 inches

    Upper Deerfield Township - 4.0 inches

    Gloucester County

    Malaga - 7.0 inches

    Mantua - 6.5 inches

    Mullica Hill - 6.0 inches

    Pitman - 3.0 inches

    Sewell - 5.0 inches

    Washington Township - 5.8 inches

    Williamstown - 4.2 inches

    Mercer County

    Ewing - 2.5 inches

    Harts Corner - 3.0 inches

    Lawrence Township - 4.0 inches

    Princeton - 5.0 inches

    Trenton - 5.0 inches

    Yardville - 5.5 inches

    Ocean County

    Beach Haven - 5.0 inches

    Brick Township - 4.3 inches

    Jackson Township - 2.7 inches

    Manahawkin - 5.0 inches

    Toms River - 5.5 inches

    PENNSYLVANIA

    Bucks County

    Hilltown Township - 1.5 inches

    Lower Makefield Township - 4.9 inches

    Newtown - 1.8 inches

    West Rockhill Township - 1.8 inches

    Chester County

    Downingtown - 1.8 inches

    East Nantmeal - 1.5 inches

    Elverson - 1.8 inches

    West Chester - 1.2 inches

    Delaware County

    Chadds Ford - 3.0 inches

    Garnet Valley - 2.3 inches

    Lansdowne - 2.9 inches

    Media - 2.0 inches

    Norwood - 3.0 inches

    Ridley Park - 4.5 inches

    Wayne - 2.2 inches

    Montgomery County

    Abington - 2.5 inches

    Ambler - 1.6 inches

    Collegeville - 1.2 inches

    Graterford - 1.2 inches

    Green Lane - 2.0 inches

    Horsham - 2.5 inches

    Huntingdon Valley - 2.8 inches

    Montgomeryville - 2.1 inches

    Royersford - 1.0 inches

    Wynnewood - 3.0 inches

    Philadelphia County

    Philadelphia - 3.8 inches

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago
