Snow Totals in Your Neighborhood

Snow fell across the region Saturday. Take a look at the snow totals across the area. This article will be updated with the latest totals as we get them from the National Weather Service.
DELAWARE
Kent County
Dover - 3.5 inches
Frederica - 2.9 inches
Harrington - 2.4 inches
Smyrna - 6.0 inches
Woodside - 7.0 inches
New Castle County
Blackbird - 4.0 inches
Claymont - 2.1 inches
Glasgow - 2.0 inches
Greenville - 2.1 inches
Hockessin - 1.8 inches
Newark - 2.9 inches
New Castle - 2.1 inches
Port Penn - 2.8 inches
Prices Corner - 2.2 inches
Talley Brook - 1.5 inches
White Clay Creek - 1.7 inches
Sussex County
Bethany Beach - 7.1 inches
Bridgeville - 4.6 inches
Delmar - 7.5 inches
Ellendale - 4.9 inches
Gumboro - 8.4 inches
Laurel - 7.5 inches
Lewes - 10.0 inches
Milton - 6.0 inches
Nassau - 3.7 inches
Ocean View - 13.0 inches
Seaford - 4.5 inches
Selbyville - 9.6 inches
Stockley - 5.9 inches
NEW JERSEY
Atlantic County
Absecon - 6.5 inches
Atlantic City - 2.8 inches
Bargaintown - 6.5 inches
Buena Vista Township - 7.5 inches
Collings Lakes - 6.0 inches
Egg Harbor Township - 6.5 inches
Estell Manor - 8.7 inches
Galloway Township - 7.0 inches
Hammonton - 7.8 inches
Mays Landing - 6.5 inches
Pinehurst - 2.0 inches
Pleasantville - 6.0 inches
Burlington County
Bordentown - 4.5 inches
Burlington Township - 5.5 inches
Cinnaminson - 2.1 inches
Crosswicks - 5.7 inches
Eastampton Township - 5.0 inches
Florence - 5.8 inches
Moorestown - 5.5 inches
Mount Holly - 4.5 inches
Tabernacle - 5.0 inches
Camden County
Blackwood - 5.0 inches
Gloucester Township - 6.0 inches
Haddon Heights - 6.5 inches
Lindenwold - 5.5 inches
Somerdale - 5.0 inches
Cape May County
Belleplain - 3.8 inches
Cape May Court House - 6.0 inches
Cape May Harbor - 7.5 inches
Erma - 6.0 inches
Goshen - 5.0 inches
Green Creek - 7.3 inches
Ocean City - 3.0 inches
Seaville - 6.0 inches
Stone Harbor - 6.5 inches
Cumberland County
Bridgeton - 4.0 inches
Cedarville - 4.5 inches
Newport - 5.5 inches
Vineland - 4.5 inches
Upper Deerfield Township - 4.0 inches
Gloucester County
Malaga - 7.0 inches
Mantua - 6.5 inches
Mullica Hill - 6.0 inches
Pitman - 3.0 inches
Sewell - 5.0 inches
Washington Township - 5.8 inches
Williamstown - 4.2 inches
Mercer County
Ewing - 2.5 inches
Harts Corner - 3.0 inches
Lawrence Township - 4.0 inches
Princeton - 5.0 inches
Trenton - 5.0 inches
Yardville - 5.5 inches
Ocean County
Beach Haven - 5.0 inches
Brick Township - 4.3 inches
Jackson Township - 2.7 inches
Manahawkin - 5.0 inches
Toms River - 5.5 inches
PENNSYLVANIA
Bucks County
Hilltown Township - 1.5 inches
Lower Makefield Township - 4.9 inches
Newtown - 1.8 inches
West Rockhill Township - 1.8 inches
Chester County
Downingtown - 1.8 inches
East Nantmeal - 1.5 inches
Elverson - 1.8 inches
West Chester - 1.2 inches
Delaware County
Chadds Ford - 3.0 inches
Garnet Valley - 2.3 inches
Lansdowne - 2.9 inches
Media - 2.0 inches
Norwood - 3.0 inches
Ridley Park - 4.5 inches
Wayne - 2.2 inches
Montgomery County
Abington - 2.5 inches
Ambler - 1.6 inches
Collegeville - 1.2 inches
Graterford - 1.2 inches
Green Lane - 2.0 inches
Horsham - 2.5 inches
Huntingdon Valley - 2.8 inches
Montgomeryville - 2.1 inches
Royersford - 1.0 inches
Wynnewood - 3.0 inches
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia - 3.8 inches