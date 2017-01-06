Snow Totals in Your Neighborhood | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

Snow Totals in Your Neighborhood

    Snow totals are coming in to the National Weather Service for our area as snow fell on the Philadelphia region overnight Thursday into Friday.

    Here are some towns' snow totals by county for each state:

    Pennsylvania

    Berks County
    Near Hamburg0.5
    Huffs Church1.8
    Bucks County
    Bensalem2.8
    Near Langhorne2.8
    Lower Makefield Township2.6
    Perkasie2.5
    West Rockhill Twp.2.8
    Chester County
    Chester Springs2.4
    E. Nantmeal Twp.3.3
    Glenmoore2.1
    New London2.0
    Nottingham1.7
    West Caln Twp.3.2
    West Chester2.0
    Delaware County
    Near Garnet Valley2.1
    Lansdowne0.3
    Norwood1.8
    Lehigh County
    Lehigh Valley International Airport1.1
    Macungie1.0
    Monroe County
    Mount Pocono0.3
    Montgomery County
    Ambler3.0
    Eagleville2.0
    Graterford2.3
    King of Prussia2.5
    Telford1.5
    Wynnewood2.3
    Northampton County
    Bushkill Twp.0.3
    Hellertown1.0
    Nazareth0.5
    Philadelphia County
    Northeast Philadelphia2.0
    Philadelphia OEM0.7
    Philadelphia Int'l Airport1.9

    New Jersey

    Atlantic County
    Atlantic City AirportTrace
    Estell Manor0.8
    Mays Landing0.4
    Scullville0.7
    Burlington County
    Burlington2.4
    Florence2.3
    Medford1.1
    Mount Holly2.0
    Camden County
    Cherry Hill2.3
    Gloucester City2.5
    Cape May County
    Near Woodbine0.4
    Gloucester County
    Washington Township1.5
    Mercer County
    Ewing Twp.2.3
    Near Hopewell Twp.2.5
    Ocean County
    Lacey Township1.1
    Toms River1.0
    Salem County
    Near Woodstown1.7

    Delaware

    Kent County
    Near Clayton1.1
    Smyrna0.5
    New Castle County
    Blackbird0.6
    Claymont0.7
    Hockessin1.2
    New Castle County AI1.0
    Near Newark1.5

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago
