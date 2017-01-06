Snow totals are coming in to the National Weather Service for our area as snow fell on the Philadelphia region overnight Thursday into Friday.
Here are some towns' snow totals by county for each state:
Pennsylvania
|Berks County
|Near Hamburg
|0.5
|Huffs Church
|1.8
|Bucks County
|Bensalem
|2.8
|Near Langhorne
|2.8
|Lower Makefield Township
|2.6
|Perkasie
|2.5
|West Rockhill Twp.
|2.8
|Chester County
|Chester Springs
|2.4
|E. Nantmeal Twp.
|3.3
|Glenmoore
|2.1
|New London
|2.0
|Nottingham
|1.7
|West Caln Twp.
|3.2
|West Chester
|2.0
|Delaware County
|Near Garnet Valley
|2.1
|Lansdowne
|0.3
|Norwood
|1.8
|Lehigh County
|Lehigh Valley International Airport
|1.1
|Macungie
|1.0
|Monroe County
|Mount Pocono
|0.3
|Montgomery County
|Ambler
|3.0
|Eagleville
|2.0
|Graterford
|2.3
|King of Prussia
|2.5
|Telford
|1.5
|Wynnewood
|2.3
|Northampton County
|Bushkill Twp.
|0.3
|Hellertown
|1.0
|Nazareth
|0.5
|Philadelphia County
|Northeast Philadelphia
|2.0
|Philadelphia OEM
|0.7
|Philadelphia Int'l Airport
|1.9
New Jersey
|Atlantic County
|Atlantic City Airport
|Trace
|Estell Manor
|0.8
|Mays Landing
|0.4
|Scullville
|0.7
|Burlington County
|Burlington
|2.4
|Florence
|2.3
|Medford
|1.1
|Mount Holly
|2.0
|Camden County
|Cherry Hill
|2.3
|Gloucester City
|2.5
|Cape May County
|Near Woodbine
|0.4
|Gloucester County
|Washington Township
|1.5
|Mercer County
|Ewing Twp.
|2.3
|Near Hopewell Twp.
|2.5
|Ocean County
|Lacey Township
|1.1
|Toms River
|1.0
|Salem County
|Near Woodstown
|1.7
Delaware
|Kent County
|Near Clayton
|1.1
|Smyrna
|0.5
|New Castle County
|Blackbird
|0.6
|Claymont
|0.7
|Hockessin
|1.2
|New Castle County AI
|1.0
|Near Newark
|1.5
