Snow totals are coming in to the National Weather Service for our area as snow fell on the Philadelphia region overnight Thursday into Friday.

Here are some towns' snow totals by county for each state:

Pennsylvania

Berks County Near Hamburg 0.5 Huffs Church 1.8 Bucks County Bensalem 2.8 Near Langhorne 2.8 Lower Makefield Township 2.6 Perkasie 2.5 West Rockhill Twp. 2.8 Chester County Chester Springs 2.4 E. Nantmeal Twp. 3.3 Glenmoore 2.1 New London 2.0 Nottingham 1.7 West Caln Twp. 3.2 West Chester 2.0 Delaware County Near Garnet Valley 2.1 Lansdowne 0.3 Norwood 1.8 Lehigh County Lehigh Valley International Airport 1.1 Macungie 1.0 Monroe County Mount Pocono 0.3 Montgomery County Ambler 3.0 Eagleville 2.0 Graterford 2.3 King of Prussia 2.5 Telford 1.5 Wynnewood 2.3 Northampton County Bushkill Twp. 0.3

Hellertown 1.0

Nazareth 0.5 Philadelphia County Northeast Philadelphia 2.0 Philadelphia OEM 0.7 Philadelphia Int'l Airport 1.9

New Jersey

Atlantic County

Atlantic City Airport Trace

Estell Manor 0.8 Mays Landing 0.4 Scullville 0.7 Burlington County Burlington 2.4 Florence 2.3 Medford 1.1 Mount Holly 2.0 Camden County Cherry Hill 2.3 Gloucester City 2.5 Cape May County Near Woodbine 0.4 Gloucester County Washington Township 1.5 Mercer County Ewing Twp. 2.3 Near Hopewell Twp. 2.5 Ocean County Lacey Township 1.1 Toms River 1.0 Salem County Near Woodstown 1.7

Delaware