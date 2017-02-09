Snow Totals in Your Neighborhood

The Today Show's Jeff Rossen checked in with NBC10 to share some of his hacks for dealing with the winter weather, including using an onion on your windshield.

Snow fell across the region Thursday morning, dropping inches of snow on many neighborhoods. Take a look at the snow totals across the area. This article will be updated with the latest totals as we get them from the National Weather Service.

PENNSYLVANIA

Bucks County

Sellersville - 1.5 inches

Warminster - 1 inch

West Rockhill Township - 3 inches

Chester County

East Nantmeal - 2.5 inches

Valley Forge - 1.8 inches

Warwick - 1.2 inches

Lehigh County

South Allentown - 4.3 inches

Montgomery County

Graterford - 1.7 inches

Poconos

Lehighton - 3.3 inches

Stroudsburg - 3.3 inches

Tobyhana - 3.8 inches

Northampton County

Bath - 3.5 inches

Martins Creek - 4.0

NEW JERSEY

Mercer County

Ewing - 0.2 inches