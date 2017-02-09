Snow Totals in Your Neighborhood | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Snow Totals in Your Neighborhood

Get the latest snow totals as we get them from the National Weather Service.

By NBC10 Staff

    Snow fell across the region Thursday morning, dropping inches of snow on many neighborhoods. Take a look at the snow totals across the area. This article will be updated with the latest totals as we get them from the National Weather Service. 

    PENNSYLVANIA

    Bucks County

    Sellersville - 1.5 inches

    Warminster - 1 inch

    West Rockhill Township - 3 inches

    Chester County

    East Nantmeal - 2.5 inches

    Valley Forge - 1.8 inches

    Warwick - 1.2 inches

    Lehigh County

    South Allentown - 4.3 inches

    Montgomery County

    Graterford - 1.7 inches

    Poconos

    Lehighton - 3.3 inches

    Stroudsburg - 3.3 inches

    Tobyhana - 3.8 inches

    Northampton County

    Bath - 3.5 inches

    Martins Creek - 4.0

    NEW JERSEY

    Mercer County

    Ewing - 0.2 inches

