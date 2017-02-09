Snow Totals in Your Neighborhood

Snow fell across the region Thursday morning, dropping inches of snow on many neighborhoods. Take a look at the snow totals across the area. This article will be updated with the latest totals as we get them from the National Weather Service.
PENNSYLVANIA
Bucks County
Sellersville - 1.5 inches
Warminster - 1 inch
West Rockhill Township - 3 inches
Chester County
East Nantmeal - 2.5 inches
Valley Forge - 1.8 inches
Warwick - 1.2 inches
Lehigh County
South Allentown - 4.3 inches
Montgomery County
Graterford - 1.7 inches
Poconos
Lehighton - 3.3 inches
Stroudsburg - 3.3 inches
Tobyhana - 3.8 inches
Northampton County
Bath - 3.5 inches
Martins Creek - 4.0
NEW JERSEY
Mercer County
Ewing - 0.2 inches
