Tracking Afternoon Snow Showers

Winter is back Friday with temperatures only reaching the low-40s and it will be even colder over the weekend. There is also a chance for scattered snow showers.

Some quick-moving snow showers could impact your Friday afternoon.

With temps in the upper 30s, the scattered snow isn’t expected to stick much in Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs.

No more than a dusting to an inch of snow is expected in Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, the National Weather Service said.

Once the system moves through – it’s expected to start hitting the region around 1 p.m. – expect cold weather to stick around this weekend with highs likely not getting out of the 30s under mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.