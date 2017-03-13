 Snow Moves Through Region | NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER ALERT: 
Snow moves in
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

NBC10 First Alert Severe Weather Central

Snow Moves Through Region

By David Chang

42 minutes ago

More Photo Galleries
Blizzard Warning Issued for Tuesday's Nor'easter
Snowstorm Prep Emergency Checklist
Connect With Us
AdChoices