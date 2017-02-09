As expected, rain turned to snow starting in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County early Thursday.

By daybreak, it should be snowing in most of the Philadelphia area.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather team issued a First Alert for the entire area as snow is expected to accumulate in much of the region before noon. Don’t plan on going anywhere from 6 to 8 a.m. Thursday as the heaviest snow falls. NBC10 First Alert Weather: Intense Snow on Its Way

A half foot of snow or more could fall in a matter of hours Thursday morning as an intense storm quickly moves through the Philadelphia region as temps drop to freezing and below. Thundersnow is even possible. By 4 a.m. the snow was already falling in Berks, Chester, Lehigh and Northampton counties and began to spread toward Bucks and Montgomery counties. By 5:45 a.m. more than 3 inches had fallen in Stroudsburg in the Poconos.

“It’s all about intensity of this,” NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz said. “Because the snow is coming down so hard that is causing it to stick.”

Don’t be tricked if it only appears to be raining when you get up.

“It could go from heavy rain to, possibly, heavy sleet to heavy snow in a matter of minutes, which could cause problems,” said Glenn.

Due to the expected snowfall, all Philadelphia public and archdiocesan schools closed Thursday. All Philadelphia school district administrative offices and after-school activities were also canceled. A snow emergency was also declared for Philadelphia and many suburbs.

New Jersey closed all state offices Thursday for non-essential employees and the snow is expected to linger longer in the Trenton area, where a little more snow could fall. In Delaware, all state offices would open as normal despite the storm.

Precipitation began to fall overnight starting as rain in some areas but changed to snow as temps cooled before daybreak. The snow could lead to blinding conditions -- less than 1/4-mile visibility -- in some areas right around the time of the morning rush.

The storm could pack an impressive punch of inches-per-hour with low visibility as thick snow falls. The intensity of the snow should make roads difficult to transverse. Before snow began to fall in Philly, the Philadelphia International Airport warned travelers that most flights are canceled.

The storm should be gone by midday and the sun could even shine Thursday afternoon as crews work to clear snow from roads and sidewalks. First Alert Weather Photos: Timing, Totals

Snow totals:

Lehigh Valley, Poconos, further northern and western suburbs: 6-10 inches

Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery counties and immediate South Jersey and Delaware neighborhoods: 4-8 inches

Central Delaware and South Jersey: 2- 4 inches

Far Delaware beaches and Jersey Shore: coating to 2 inches

