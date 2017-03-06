The warming trend will continue on Tuesday, with many parts of our region reaching the 60s. Despite the warmup, NBC10 First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz tells us about a potential snow storm at the end of the week.

NOT AT ALL RARE IN MARCH

Did you know that we average more snow in March than December in Philadelphia? Yup. The long-term average is 3.3 inches in March vs. 2.1 inches in December. We’ve even had snow in April, but not much in recent years (We haven’t even seen an inch of snow in April since 2002-3). But, believe it or not, we got more than NINETEEN inches of snow on Easter weekend in 1915 (no, that’s not a misprint: 19 inches of snow on April 3-4)! And we’ve had measurable snow as late as May 8, 1898.

As for March, we had a foot of snow as recently as two years ago. And we’ve had measurable snow in March in 10 of the past 16 years. Yes, we were spoiled in February, with the warmest one ever recorded, along with only 2 inches of snow. So, snow is NOT rare in Philadelphia in March.

FAVORABLE PATTERN FOR SNOW

It’s March. Temperatures in this area will reach the 60s this week. Can we really get any snow that goes beyond flurries or snow showers by the weekend? Again-yup. The first thing we look for is air cold enough for snow that is close enough to “tap." Below is the forecast temperature map for Thursday evening. There’s an amazing contrast from north to south from near the Canadian border down to the southern states.

When you have temperatures in the early evening in upstate New York IN MARCH only in the TEENS, that’s cold air!

Now, look at the temperature “gradient” around 5000 feet up at the same time as the above map. We go from much above normal temperatures in Virginia to much below normal in New York State.

A modest northerly wind would bring serious cold into our area literally overnight. That’s why we could see snow as early as Friday (from a weaker system).

Now, let’s look much higher up in the atmosphere-where the jets fly. By Friday night, the jet stream core goes from northern Wisconsin to Pennsylvania. The scale shows winds over 180 mph! Big temperature contrasts at the ground go hand-in-hand with strong jet streams. They also go hand-in-hand with storms.

And it’s no surprise that a pretty impressive storm results in the mid-Atlantic region Sunday. This particular model, the American GFS, shows the center of the LOW along the North Carolina coast (bottom of the screen below)

Blue is snow, and the darker the blue, the heavier the snow. This model clearly has the storm tracking far enough south of our area to bring the heaviest snow to Delmarva and much of Virginia. Lighter snow extends northward into Pennsylvania. And the rain-snow line is so far south that we don’t need to worry about whether we’ll see snow or rain. It’s snow-if the storm tracks close enough to us.

THE DETAILS

I’m sure you’d like to know how much snow will fall in your neighborhood. And I’d like to tell you. But it’s TOO SOON to get into numbers. Sure, you can find maps on the web that show specific amounts from several different models. But just because numbers come out of a computer doesn’t mean they’re worth anything. Twelve-year-olds on their Facebook page can put out whatever he or she wants, and there are no consequences (other than “clicks”). Responsible meteorologists won’t do it this far ahead of a storm.

This far ahead of time, we can say that:

1. It will be cold enough for snow

2. Sunday is the day with the potential accumulation

3. More snow will probably fall in Delaware than Pennsylvania.

4. Travel to the Washington, DC area and other places south of us will be difficult-at best.

By the way, the world’s best, the European model, has a very similar track to the GFS (for now). But the Canadian model has the storm WAAAY far south of the other models, giving us nothing.

We can expect the models to show different solutions practically every day for the rest of the week. Some will be more consistent than others. We’ll update you regularly on these changes, and how they will affect our forecast. And, at some point, predictions of specific amounts of snow will come. Remember, we’re still a long way from Sunday.

Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team for the latest weather updates including alerts, maps and forecasts.