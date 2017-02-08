Your Guide to Snow Emergencies Across the Region

Several parts of our area have declared snow emergencies ahead of Thursday’s snow.

Philadelphia

A snow emergency will be declared for Philly starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Under the snow emergency, all parked cars must be moved off snow emergency routes for plowing. When moving your car, park as far from the corner of the street as possible as vehicles parked too close to the corner get in the way of snow plows trying to turn corners.

If your car is moved, call 215-686-SNOW to find it but DO NOT call 911.

Philadelphia Police also had a bit of fun reminding residents that it's illegal to save parking spots after shoveling by referencing a now viral Dr. Phil clip of a rebellious 13-year-old girl.

Trash and Recycling

Sanitation and recycling collections in Philadelphia will also be suspended Thursday. Residents who normally have collections Thursdays are being asked to hold their trash until the following week. Crews are expected to resume collections Friday but residents should expect delays. There also will not be any collections in driveways Friday and residents should place materials at curbside to be picked up.

The Office of Emergency Management will activate its Emergency Operations Center at 5 a.m. Thursday and will remain open until at least 5 p.m. City government offices will be open during normal business hours Thursday though supervisors are being urged to offer flexibility if employees are late.

Resources

The Philly 311 Call Center will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to take calls for all non emergencies. Requests for salting and plowing will not be taken during the storm however.

The Philadelphia Water Department's customer contact center will be open Thursday and you can contact them at 215-685-6300. Residents are being urged to shovel snow from the fronts of fire hydrants and storm drains on their block to allow melt to drain to the city sewer system.

Philadelphia's Office of Homeless Services declared a Code Blue that will go into effect Thursday at 8 p.m. until Saturday at noon. The city's homeless outreach teams will increase staffing and foot patrols during the Code Blue to transport homeless people to shelters. If you see a person living on the street, call Homeless Outreach at 215-232-1984 and report the sighting.

Philadelphia prisons canceled inmate visits Thursday for all jails in Philadelphia County.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will not enforce meter and time limit violations until after 10 p.m. Wednesday due to the snow emergency. They will enforce all snow emergency and safety violations. Vehicles illegally parked on snow emergency routes after midnight will be subject to ticketing and towing.

The PPA is offering a special 24-hour flat rate of $5.00 at the following parking facilities during the snow emergency:

AutoPark at Independence Mall (5th & Market Streets)

AutoPark at Jefferson (10th & Ludlow Streets)

Autopark at the Gallery Mall (10th & Filbert Streets)

Autopark at 8th & Filbert Streets Garage (801 Filbert Street)

AutoPark at Old City (2nd & Sansom Streets)

Philadelphia Family Court Garage (1503-11 Arch Street – Going south on 15th Street, enter the garage on the west side just after 15th & Cherry St.)

Gateway Garage (enter from Spring Street between 15th & 16th Streets)

Bring your ticket and pay at the PPA Management Office in each garage to receive your $5 rate.

SNOW EMERGENCIES ACROSS THE REGION(Click on each town for info)



Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Hilltown Township

New Britain Township

Silverdale Borough

Warminster Township

Chester County, Pennsylvania

Downingtown

Delaware County, Pennsylvania

Haverford Township

Lehigh/Northampton County

Bethlehem

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Abington Township

Cheltenham Township

Hatboro

Hatfield Borough

Lansdale

Lower Gwynedd Township

Lower Salford Township

North Wales Borough

Upper Merion Township

West Pottsgrove Township