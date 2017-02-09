Snow Day: Philadelphia-Area Museum Closings & Delays

Winter’s first major storm brought freezing rain, heavy snow and chilly temperatures Thursday morning. Schools and offices throughout the region closed in anticipation of inclement weather, but several local museums and other popular attractions were also impacted.

Check the list below if you’re considering spending your snow day visiting any one of the region's must-see places.

Philadelphia

Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University - 11 a.m.delayed opening

Independence Seaport Museum - closed

Moore College of Art & Design - closed

Please Touch Museum - closed

The Franklin Institute - 11 a.m.delayed opening

New Jersey

Adventure Aquarium - 12 p.m. delayed opening

Camden County parks, including the Winterfest Ice Skating Rink at Cooper River Park - closed