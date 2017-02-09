Snow Day: Philadelphia-Area Museum Closings & Delays

Winter’s first major storm brought freezing rain, heavy snow and chilly temperatures Thursday morning. Schools and offices throughout the region closed in anticipation of inclement weather, but several local museums and other popular attractions were also impacted.
Check the list below if you’re considering spending your snow day visiting any one of the region's must-see places.
Philadelphia
Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University - 11 a.m.delayed opening
Independence Seaport Museum - closed
Moore College of Art & Design - closed
Please Touch Museum - closed
The Franklin Institute - 11 a.m.delayed opening
New Jersey
Adventure Aquarium - 12 p.m. delayed opening
Camden County parks, including the Winterfest Ice Skating Rink at Cooper River Park - closed