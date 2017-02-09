Snow Day: Philadelphia-Area Museum Closings & Delays | NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER ALERT: 
Inches of Snow Fall
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Lunch Break

A little mind candy for the middle of your day

Snow Day: Philadelphia-Area Museum Closings & Delays

Schools and offices throughout the region closed in anticipation of inclement weather, but several local museums and other popular attractions were also impacted.

By Alicia Victoria Lozano

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NBC10's Katy Zachry is in West Chester Thursday morning tracking the accumulating snow.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Winter’s first major storm brought freezing rain, heavy snow and chilly temperatures Thursday morning. Schools and offices throughout the region closed in anticipation of inclement weather, but several local museums and other popular attractions were also impacted.

    Check the list below if you’re considering spending your snow day visiting any one of the region's must-see places.

    Philadelphia

    Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University - 11 a.m.delayed opening

    Independence Seaport Museum - closed

    Moore College of Art & Design - closed February Snow PhotosFebruary Snow Photos

    Please Touch Museum - closed

    The Franklin Institute - 11 a.m.delayed opening

    New Jersey

    Adventure Aquarium - 12 p.m. delayed opening

    Camden County parks, including the Winterfest Ice Skating Rink at Cooper River Park - closed 6 Essential Life Hacks for Surviving Cold Winter Weather6 Essential Life Hacks for Surviving Cold Winter Weather

    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices