Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in West Chester

A small plane made an emergency landing in Chester County Sunday afternoon.

The plane landed near Rt. 322 and Frank Road in West Chester, Pennsylvania around 2 p.m.



Pat Poole told NBC10 she was at her granddaughter’s softball game at Copeland School Park nearby when she saw the plane coming down low. She then heard a crashing noise, walked up over a hill where she was sitting and found the plane on the ground in a grassy area. The pilot was out of the aircraft, uninjured, according to Poole.

Poole told NBC10 the left wing of the plane clipped a telephone pole, bringing down wires. There was also gas leaking from the plane. No one was hurt during the incident however. Police and firefighters responded to the scene.

Rt. 322 is currently closed between Copeland School Road and Frank Road as officials investigate.





