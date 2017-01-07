Slippery Road Conditions Lead to Accidents Across Region

Saturday's snow created a mess on roads in Delaware. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is in Middletown, New Castle County with the details. (Published 2 hours ago)

Slippery road conditions from Saturday’s snow caused several accidents across the region.

Saturday's snow caused several accidents in our region, including South Jersey.

A mail carrier was injured after his postal truck overturned on the 300 block of Cinnaminson Street in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia. The mail carrier was taken to the hospital, treated for minor injuries and released. Officials say residents in the area could see a slight delay in deliveries due to the crash.

Officials also advise residents to clear paths to their driveways and mailboxes in order to create safer conditions for mail carriers.

Slippery roads also caused an accident involving an EMS unit and a car on 2nd Street near Lancaster Avenue in Wilmington, Delaware. Fortunately no injuries were reported and no patients were inside the ambulance at the time of the accident.

Several cars as well as a tractor trailer also slipped off the road and struck the median on I-295 South near Exit 11 in Swedesboro, New Jersey. No one was seriously injured however.

