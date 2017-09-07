NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is on Temple University's campus ahead of a vigil for slain student Jenna Burleigh. More details have emerged about Burleigh's death and the accusations against accused killer Josh Hupperterz.

The Temple University community will come together Thursday to remember a student murdered after she spent a night out at a bar popular with students.

The Temple Student Government and the Progressive NAACP planned the vigil for Jenna Burleigh for 3:30 p.m. at Founder's Garden just off Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. The event will feature open mic time as well as a space for students to write letters to the Burleigh family.

The 22-year-old Temple University film major -- who had just transferred to Temple this semester -- was killed early on Aug. 31 after leaving a bar with Josh Hupperterz. Hupperterz, a former Temple student, is accused of killing Burleigh in his apartment near campus then leaving her body in a bin in a shed at his grandmother's home in Wayne County, Pennsylvania.

Hupperterz is charged with murder and related offenses in Burleigh's killing. He is being held in a Philadelphia jail and has not yet entered a plea in the case. His attorney couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Investigators are still working on determining a motive in the killing.

Thursday night's vigil comes just before Burleigh's family holds a viewing in Telford, Pennsylvania. Burleigh will be laid to rest following a funeral Mass Friday morning in Hatfield, Pennsylvania.