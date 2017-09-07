The Temple University community will come together Thursday to remember a student murdered after she spent a night out at a bar popular with students.
The Temple Student Government and the Progressive NAACP planned the vigil for Jenna Burleigh for 3:30 p.m. at Founder's Garden just off Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. The event will feature open mic time as well as a space for students to write letters to the Burleigh family.
The 22-year-old Temple University film major -- who had just transferred to Temple this semester -- was killed early on Aug. 31 after leaving a bar with Josh Hupperterz. Hupperterz, a former Temple student, is accused of killing Burleigh in his apartment near campus then leaving her body in a bin in a shed at his grandmother's home in Wayne County, Pennsylvania.
Hupperterz is charged with murder and related offenses in Burleigh's killing. He is being held in a Philadelphia jail and has not yet entered a plea in the case. His attorney couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
Investigators are still working on determining a motive in the killing.
Thursday night's vigil comes just before Burleigh's family holds a viewing in Telford, Pennsylvania. Burleigh will be laid to rest following a funeral Mass Friday morning in Hatfield, Pennsylvania.