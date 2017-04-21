 Six Flags Great Adventure Reveals Virtual Reality Ride That Will Have Your Skin Crawling | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Six Flags Great Adventure Reveals Virtual Reality Ride That Will Have Your Skin Crawling

By Faith Johnson | AP

2 hours ago

A New Jersey theme park is unveiling what it calls the world's tallest and fastest virtual reality drop ride that will prey on people's fears of heights and spiders. Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson says riders of Drop of Doom VR will plunge 41 stories at speeds of up to 90 mph (145 kph) while battling mutant spiders. They'll have a 360-degree virtual reality view as baby spiders virtually crawl over their bodies. The ride is scheduled to debut on May 5.This story has been corrected to show that ride features spiders, not snakes.

no description
More Photo Galleries
How Clean Is the Air Around Here?
8 Most Famous Winners of the Kentucky Derby
Connect With Us
AdChoices