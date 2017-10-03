Special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration demonstrates how much special gear their agents use when conducting a drug raid. The extra protection has become a necessity as opioids continue to gain potency.

A kilogram of fentanyl seized by law enforcement agencies at a non-descript shopping center in Cheltenham Township this summer was enough of the deadly synthetic opioid to "kill half the population of Montgomery County."

More than 800,000 people live in Philadelphia's most populous suburban county.

"We're the third-largest county in the state and this amount of fentanyl is that deadly," county District Attorney Kevin Steele said of the July purchase announced Tuesday.

After undercover detectives made the $64,000 buy July 24, they were able to follow the purchase back to a dealer in Bronx. Three suspects, including two Philadelphia men, have been arrested for the illegal fentanyl.

"Given that 2 to 3 milligrams — five or six grains of fentanyl — can be fatal, this one kilo contained anywhere between 333,000 and 500,000 fatal doses," Steele said. "This seizure without a doubt saved many lives."

The potent pain killer, which in recent years has become a leading killer of heroin users and others illegally using prescription pills, has become a target of law enforcement battling the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Fentanyl has been described as 100 times stronger than heroin. The synthetic drug also has raised concerns among first responders, like police, firefighters and medical personnel, because exposure can prove fatal.

Some recent incidents in the Philadelphia region have highlighted the concern around fentanyl exposure.